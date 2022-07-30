ELIZABETHTON - Jerry Oswald Mottern, 72 of Elizabethton, died Thursday July 28, 2022 at his residence, 416 Peach Tree Lane. He was a native of Elizabethton, son of the late Fred and Hassie Mottern.

Jerry was retired from Summers-Taylor Construction where he was a truck driver. Jerry was an avid hunter, and angler who loved to be outdoors.