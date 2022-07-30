Jerry Oswald Mottern Jul 30, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ELIZABETHTON - Jerry Oswald Mottern, 72 of Elizabethton, died Thursday July 28, 2022 at his residence, 416 Peach Tree Lane. He was a native of Elizabethton, son of the late Fred and Hassie Mottern.Jerry was retired from Summers-Taylor Construction where he was a truck driver. Jerry was an avid hunter, and angler who loved to be outdoors.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters: Judy Davis, Nora Carver, and Virginia Morgan.Survivors include his sister: Faye (Wayne) Ingram: Brother: Terry (Karen) Mottern; Four nephews and several cousins.Mr. Mottern did not want any memorial services held.Memories and Condolences can be made to medicwood@comcast.netMemorial Funeral Chapel was in charge Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Jerry Oswald Mottern Funeral Chapel Memorial Service Condolence Hassie Mottern Memorial Terry Recommended for you ON AIR