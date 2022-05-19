ERWIN - Jerry Miller, age 73, Erwin, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at his residence while he was surrounded by his loving family. He is a son of the late Charlie and Edna Stallard Miller. Jerry lived most of his life in Erwin.
He was a United States Army Veteran, where he served his country honorably in the 771st Maintenance Division. Jerry graduated from Steed College. He retired from NN Incorporated after twenty-seven years of service where he worked as a Sales Manager.
He was a member of the Silvis Masonic Lodge #0898 F&AM, Johnson City VFW Post #2108 and the Erwin Elks Club #1985. Jerry loved going to his cabin, fishing trips to Canada, playing golf, cooking, listening to classic 50’s-60’s music and watching Tennessee Vols Football.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers: Billy and Bobby Miller; his twin sister, Janice Jessee and sister, Juanita Hopson.
Jerry leaves behind to cherish many wonderful memories, his wife of fifty-four years, Wanda Laws Miller; two sons: Jerry Miller (Margaret) and their children, Unicoi, Joey Miller (Sandra), Jonesborough; one daughter, Jennifer Calhoun (Casey), Jonesborough; one sister, Betty Scalf, Elizabethton; his special friends, Colin and Pam Bunn, and his buddies of the Trails End Cabin and Gun Club; his cat, Buddy; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Jerry’s family will have a private memorial service at a later date. Friends and family are welcome to visit Jerry’s family at their residence.
