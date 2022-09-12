FLAG POND - Jerry McIntosh, age 90, Flag Pond, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 11, 2022. He was a lifelong resident of Flag Pond and son of the late Samuel and Bessie Treadway McIntosh.
Jerry was a proud veteran of the United States Army having served his country honorably during the Korean War. He was stationed in England from 1952-1954 and Jerry was awarded a National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal.
He was a member of Upper Rice Creek Baptist Church. Jerry was a self-employed Farmer for many years before he retired.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers: Grady, NJ and his wife, Josephine, Fred, Alexander, and Tommy McIntosh.
Jerry leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving and devoted wife of seventy-one years, Ruth Bridges McIntosh; his only child, Harold McIntosh and wife, Justine, Flag Pond; two granddaughters: Alisha McIntosh James and husband, Rob, Deanna McIntosh and special friend, Alan France; step grandchildren: Taunia Harter and husband, Zane, Stephen Lowman; three great grandchildren: Zach Hummer, Addy Harter and Emmy Harter; sisters-in-law: Carolyn McIntosh and Beryl McIntosh; dear friends: Carroll Watts and JB Watts; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 15, 2022, in the Upper Rice Creek Cemetery. Graveside service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Reverend Craig Shelton officiating. Eulogy will be delivered by Alisha McIntosh James. Pallbearers will be Rob James, Zach Hummer, Alan France, Stephen Lowman, Zane Harter, and Bobby Williams. Pallbearers are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. Military honors will be rendered by Veterans Honor Guard DAV39.