FLAG POND - Jerry McIntosh, age 90, Flag Pond, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 11, 2022. He was a lifelong resident of Flag Pond and son of the late Samuel and Bessie Treadway McIntosh.

Jerry was a proud veteran of the United States Army having served his country honorably during the Korean War. He was stationed in England from 1952-1954 and Jerry was awarded a National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal.

