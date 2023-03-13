WASHINGTON COUNTY - Jerry Lynn Smith, 76, was a lifelong resident of the Conklin Community of Washington County, Tennessee. Born on February 24, 1947, to Orley Peoples Smith, Jr. and Lorene Phillips Smith, Jerry passed from this world on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Jerry attended Washington College Academy from 1st grade to 12th grade and graduated with the Class of 1965. While at WCA, Jerry excelled in both mischief and sports, including basketball, baseball, and track and field. Jerry held the Tennessee State record for shot put for over 30 years and continues to hold the Washington College Academy shot put and discus records. Jerry finished one year at East Tennessee State University. He kept in touch with and loved many people from his school days until the very end.

Jerry married Carolyn Ann Moore on October 28, 1967, and together they farmed the land that Jerry had been raised on in the south part of Washington County, Tennessee. During their marriage, Jerry and Carolyn farmed side by side, growing their herd of dairy cattle to a size of 180 and the farm to a size of 241 acres at its peak. For many years, Jerry and Carolyn milked every day, and planted and harvested corn and hay to feed their livestock. They raised a family of three girls, Donna Smith Wilson, Helen Smith Hennon, and Christin Smith Harrell. There was much work to be done on their very large dairy farm, and everyone pitched in and helped. Jerry taught his girls to farm and do just about anything on the farm that needed doing. Once the dairy cattle were sold, Jerry converted the operation to raise beef cattle, and grow and sell grass hay and alfalfa.

