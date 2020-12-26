HAMPTON - Jerry Lynn Simerly, age 71, of Hampton, TN died Thursday, December 24, 2020 at Sycamore Shoals Hospital after a brief illness.
He was preceded in death by his parents Thurman H. Simerly and Virgie M. Simerly, his brothers, JB Simerly and Stevie Simerly; his sisters, Leona Wargo and Joan Johnson.
Those left to cherish his memories are his wife of 42 years, Juanita Simerly; two sons, Troy Simerly and Shane Simerly of Hampton; stepmother, Roxie Simerly of Hampton; brother, Bobby Simerly of Johnson City; sisters, June Cunningham and husband Rick of Ocala, FL. And Kathy Miller of Hampton. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Jerry had served in the United States Army. He was retired from Snap on Tools where he had worked for many years. Jerry was a loving husband and father and will be missed by all of his family.
The family would like to thank everyone for their love and support during this difficult time.
There will be a graveside service for the immediate family only due to the Covid 19 pandemic.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.
Our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton is honored to serve the Simerly family. Office 423-542-2232, service information line, 423-543-4917.