JONESBOROUGH - Jerry Lynn Conaway age 60 of Jonesborough passed away at home on Thursday November 25, 2021. He was a member and Deacon of University Parkway Baptist Church serving in the music ministry for 15yrs. He worked for American Water Heater/ AO Smith for 30yrs. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, who loved the outdoors (hiking, fishing), he had a green thumb, an avid Auburn fan and loved the Christmas season. He is survived by his wife of 13yrs: Gina Ellenburg Conaway, 3 sons and daughters-in-law: Jeremy and Crystal Conaway, Nathaniel and Samantha Conaway, Gabriel Conaway, step daughter: Olivia Bowers, 3 grandchildren: Kaedan, Colton, Avery, brother and sister-in-law: Ron and Kim Conaway, sister and brother-in-law: Gail and Ricky Studdard, brother-in-law: Lamar Beavers, several N&N, He was preceded in death by his parents: Robert and Mattie Conaway, sister: Kathy Beavers. The family will receive friends from 5-7pm Monday at University Parkway Baptist Church with the funeral to follow at 7pm in the church with Pastor Scott Thompson and Pastor Art Gibson officiating. The graveside service will be held at 10am Tuesday in GraceLand MG in Afton. Family and Friends will meet at 9:30am at Jeffers Funeral Chapel at Afton to go in procession to the cemetery. Pallbearers will be Calvin Hoyle, Wayne Steinke, Jeff Edwards, John Edens, Tim Holmes, and Mike Payne. Honorary pallbearers will be Kelsey Dorrough, Donnie Pridemore.
