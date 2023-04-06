WATAUGA - Jerry Lee Sams, 87, Watauga, passed away Wednesday, April 5, 2023 in the Lakebridge, A Water Community, Johnson City. He was born March 19, 1936, in Elizabethton to the late Hugh and Carrie Blevins Sams. He served in the United States Air Force. Jerry had lived in Florida for 29 years before returning to Carter County. He retired from the Maintenance Department at Sears. He was a member of Southside Christian Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife: Betty Sams and six siblings: Helen Rachel, Jack Sams, F.D. Sams, Noland Sams, Danny Sams and Phyllis Sams.
Survivors include a daughter: Barbara Buchanan, Johnson City, two sons: Terry Sams and Donny (Linda) Sams. Four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Eight siblings: JoAnn Waycaster, who was his caregiver, Tootsie Hill, Diane (Duck) Pleasant, Polly (Terry) McPeak, Tommy (Barbara) Sams, Edward (Shirley), Freddie (Pat) Sams and Johnny (Penny) Sams. Several nieces and nephews.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in the Mountain Home National Cemetery (Historic Section). Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Military Honors will be provided. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Sams family.