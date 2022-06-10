UNICOI - Jerry Kenneth Perkins, 78, Unicoi, died Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Abundant Christian Living Community, Johnson City, following a lengthy illness.
Jerry was a Johnson City native and son of the late Homer S. and Alta D. Vanover Perkins.
He was a 1962 graduate of Happy Valley High School.
Jerry worked for Monsanto for more than thirty-five years.
He was a fifty-year member of the Unicoi Masonic Lodge #681 F&AM.
Jerry, along with his late wife Anna Lee, enjoyed raising cattle.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Lee Berry Perkins, in February of this year.
Jerry is survived by a nephew, Anthony Jack Glass and family.
The graveside funeral service will be held Monday, June 13, 2022, at 2:00 P.M., in Happy Valley Memorial Park, with Pastor Freddie Dean Bennett, officiating. Those planning to attend are to meet at the cemetery.
