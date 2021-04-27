TELFORD - Jerry Glenn, 77, Telford went to be with the Lord, April 19, 2021 in the Johnson City Medical Center. He was a native of Jasper, Alabama and was a son of the late Jack and Earline Harris Glenn. He was a member of the Happy Valley Church of Jesus Christ. Jerry had worked for Insulators Allied Local 78 for 43 years. After moving to Telford he worked for Wal-Mart on West Market Street for 12 years. He was Honorably Discharged from the U.S Navy where he played fast pitch softball and short-stop on the Navy team. Jerry was happily married and loved his family. He was a dedicated Christian, loved going to Church, enjoyed traveling, History, Gardening, Fishing, Architecture and nature. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Paula Livingston; and three sons, Phil, Jeff and Darrell Hollis.
Survivors include his loving wife, Deana Glenn; five daughters, Lisa Travis and husband, Duane, Cathy Mauldin and husband, Scott, Crystal Seely, Connie Woody and Lynn Hollis; his twin brother, Jackie Glenn and wife, Jane; ten grandchildren, Justin Mauldin, Jessica Mauldin, Leslie Maddie, Heather Glenn, Ashley Barber, Sethe Larsen, Alexa Stephenson, Colburn Stephenson, Daniel Woody and Jordan Woody; seven great-grandchildren: Liam, Jonah, Jacob, Charlotte Rose and Leighton Lee; friends considered as family, Steve and Jennifer Newsome and family, Brenda Harmon and daughters, Jaden and Dakota, whom considered Jerry to be there Papa and Wade and Anna Altland, the Estep family: several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Jerry will conducted at 4:00 PM Sunday, May 2, 2021 at Happy Valley Church of Jesus Christ, 2733 Elizabethton Highway, Johnson City, TN 37601 with Pastor Donny Reagan, Bro. Darrell Ward officiating. Eulogy provided by Steve Newsome. The family will receive friends from 2:30 PM until the service hour. Graveside services will follow in the Fairview Cemetery, 878 Highway 81 North, Jonesborough, TN 37659. Pallbearers will be Scott and Justin Mauldin, Ty Maddle, Sethe Larsen, Steve Newsome and Wade Altland.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the church for the mission fund.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Glenn family. 423-928-2245