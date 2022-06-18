JOHNSON CITY - Jerry Frank Evans, 78 of Johnson City died on June 1, 2022 at the Johnson City Medical Center. He was a native of Johnson City, son of the late Clyde Spencer and Hazel Mae Tucker Evans.
Jerry was a veteran of the Viet Nam War, having served in the US Navy. He was also former Naval Reserve member.
Jerry held a bachelor’s degree he acquired at ETSU.
He did sales, printing and was a truck driver.
Survivors include: his son, Jeremy Scott Evans and daughter Stephanie Evans both of California; grandchildren, Liam Evans, Jocelyn Robertson and Desmond Evans, his last sibling Judy Evans Sloan and Jim Souder.
Jerry is to be cremated and interred at Mt. Home.
Memorials may be made to: Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256 or http//woundedwarriorproject.org.
A graveside service will be conducted at 3:00 pm at the Mt. Home National Cemetery (Historical Section) on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 with military honors provided by Rolling Thunder. Family and friends are asked to assemble by 2:50 pm.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Evans family. (423) 282-1521