KINGSPORT - Jerry Fitzgerald, 70, Kingsport, went to be with the his Heavenly Father on December 5th at Franklin Woods Hospital.
A native of Washington County, he was the son of the late James Dewey and Marie Chandler Fitzgerald.
Jerry worked as a Construction Superintendent for most of his life.
He enjoyed reading his Bible and spending time with his family.
Preceded in death by, his wife Pam Martin Fitzgerald, Father, James Dewey Fitzgerald, Mother, Marie Chandler Fitzgerald and Brother, Gordon Fitzgerald.
Those left to cherish his memory include one daughter, Lisa Bronson and husband Clay of New Kent, Virginia and one son, Michael. “Mikey” Fitzgerald of Kingsport, one sister, Kathy Davenport and husband Gene of Gray. Two brothers, Leroy Fitzgerald and Jeff Fitzgerald and wife Lisa, all of Johnson City.
Five Grandchildren, Charlie Bronson, Tegan and Maddox Fitzgerald, Alizabeth Obsborne and Aspen Simerly and a special friend Brenda Davidson. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will have a private gathering to honor the life and memory of Jerry, loving Father and Brother.
The family extends a special thank you to Franklin Woods 3rd floor Nurses Station and Snyder Memorial Gardens.
Isaiah 40:28-31