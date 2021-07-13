BLUFF CITY - Jerry Eugene Denton, age 65 of Bluff City, TN passed away Monday, July 12, 2021 at his residence. Jerry was born in Piney Flats, TN to Homer Eugene Denton and Clara Cole Denton.
Jerry loved his grandchildren. The activities he enjoyed the most were working on small engines and tending to his garden.
He was preceded in death by his father, Homer Eugene Denton; sister, Pamela Denton and the mother of his children, Sherrie Lynn Denton.
Those left to cherish his memory include his sons, Jeremiah Lynn Denton (Brittany) of Bluff City and Nicholas Eugene Denton (Susan) of Kingsport; grandsons, Liam Trey Denton, Brantley Lynn Denton and Andrew Eugene Denton; sisters, Sherri Lawson and Tanya Hawkins both of Johnson City; brother, Carl Denton of Georgia. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to the charity of their choice.
