GREENEVILLE - Jerry D. Calhoun, age 88, of Greeneville, passed away peacefully early Thursday morning surrounded by his family.
He retired as manager of Belk in Greeneville after a long career which began at the age of 17 in Bristol, VA. He was a member of Towering Oaks Baptist Church.
He enjoyed Thursday night Checkers at Roby Center, antiques, fishing, going to car shows, and most important spending time with his family.
Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law: Becky and Alan Edwards of Johnson City; one granddaughter and husband: Lacey and Randy Constancio of Prattville, AL; one brother and sister-in-law: David and Joan Calhoun of Bristol, TN; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years: Pauline “Polly” Lacy Calhoun; parents: Elmer and Nell Mae Calhoun; sister and brother-in-law: Louise and James King.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday in the Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Dennis Shumate officiating. Interment will follow in GraceLand Memorial Gardens. The family will greet friends thirty minutes prior to the service on Sunday.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.