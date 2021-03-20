Jerry Cochran,81, Elizabethton, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021 at his residence. A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late Lonnie & Blanche Taylor Cochran. Jerry was retired from Eastman Chemical Company. He loved to hunt, fish and read his Bible. He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Kimberly Cochran, a son: Mark Cochran and a sister: Selma Wilcox.
Survivors include his wife: Teresa Braswell Cochran. His children: Beth ( Travis) Chambers, Elizabethton, David Cable, Kingsport, Michelle Smith, Kayla Cochran and Brittany Cochran all of Elizabethton, Joshua Cochran and Jonah Cochran, both of the home. His Daughter-in-law: Jamie Collier. His Grandchildren: Taylor Whitehead and Cassie Marrone, Shea Whitehead, Paige Whitehead, Allie Collier, Skyler Cable, Natalie Smith, Caleb Richardson, and his little doodle bugs: Zayden, Miley, Colton, Kooper, Carson, and Baby P.J.. His Sister: Marlene McKinney. Several nieces & nephews. His special friends: Roy Miller, Mr & Mrs Dean Smith, Jim Carver, Sherry Lowe, Karyn & Garry Shipley, B.J. Smith and several other special friends.
