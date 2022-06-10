BLUFF CITY - Jerry Clyde Smith, age 74, of Bluff City passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022 at The JCMC. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, William Clyde and Lillian Ruth (Nichols) Smith.
Jerry was a United States Veteran who served his country four years in the Air Force. He was a member of Chinquapin Grove Baptist Church. He retired from Eastman Chemical Company.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 52 years, Carol Gilbert Smith of the home; daughter, Tara Annette Smith of Johnson City; son, Chad William Smith and wife Jenni of Bluff City; granddaughter, Emily Sage Smith of Bluff City. Many cousins also survive.
A graveside service to honor the life of Jerry will be conducted at 11:00 am, Monday, June 13, 2022 at Sunrise Cemetery with Jamie Ferguson officiating. Those attending are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 am.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Chinquapin Grove Baptist Church, 1727 Chinquapin Grove Road, Bluff City, TN 37618 or Bluff City Rescue Squad, 143 Main Street, Bluff City, TN 37618.
Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. The Smith family is in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home, Bluff City, Office 423-538-7131, service information line, 423-543-4917.