ELIZABETHTON - Jerry Carl Weaver, 73, Elizabethton, passed away Sunday, July 18,2021 in the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center. A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late James G. & Ruby Braswell Weaver. Jerry was a 1965 graduate of Unaka High School and attended East Tennessee State University. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era. He served as a Deputy in the Carter County Sheriff Department from 1970 to 1978. He served as Carter County Sessions Judge from 1978 until 1990. He was co-owner of Weavers Self Service Hardware. He was a Past Master and lifetime member of Dashiell Masonic Lodge # 238. In earlier years he was involved in the Shriners Organization. Jerry was a member and former choir director of Caldwell Springs Baptist Church.
Survivors include his brother & sister-in-law: Ted & Janet Weaver. His companion: Kathy Rhea and her daughter Stephanie Rhea. Two Nephews: Ryan (Abbey) Weaver and Trever (Rebekah) Weaver. Three Great Nieces: Madison (Seth) Gagne, Katlyn (Travis) Boggs and Ruby Claire Weaver. His Aunt: Pauline Buckles. Several cousins.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Dr. Bill Duncan officiating. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 21, 2021 in the Caldwell Springs Cemetery. Music will be provided by Sue Bowers. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday will be: Ryan Weaver, Trever Weaver, Jamie Buckles, Randall Buckles, Doug Graham, Wayman Carrier, Dale Cordell and Dean Robinson. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Brandon Rhea, Terry Buckles, Mitchell Buchanan, Tony Oliva and Jim Rantz. A Masonic Service will be conducted following the funeral service by Dashiell Masonic Lodge # 238. Military Honors will be provided by V.F.W. Post 2108. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Friends may also visit at the home of his brother & sister-in-law: Ted & Janet Weaver. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday to go in procession to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
