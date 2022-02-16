JOHNSON CITY - Jerry Andrew Walker, Sr., 83, Johnson City, passed away Monday, February 14, 2022 at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center surrounded by his family.
He was a native of Washington County and a son of the late Floyd Taft and Neoma Rogers Walker.
Jerry enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his children and grandchildren. He also loved wood working.
In addition to his parents Jerry was preceded in death by brothers, Rand and Bobby Walker; twin great-grandchildren, Ruby and Emerson Newell.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Polly Walker; son, Andy Walker and wife Jill; daughters, Robin Walker, Angela Hoff and husband Mike; grandchildren, Michael Hoff, Andrea Lowery and husband Lance, Teresa Shephard and husband David, Christy Newell, David Newell and wife Marah, Justin Walker and wife Amanda, Kelly Walker; six great-grandchildren.
The funeral service for Jerry will be held Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 6:00 P.M. in the chapel of Tetrick Funeral Services with Pastor Roy Lowe, officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
The graveside committal service will be conducted at 1P.M. Friday, February 18, 2022 at Mountain Home National Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com
Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples St. Johnson City, TN 37604, is honored to serve the Walker family. (610-7171)