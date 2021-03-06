JOHNSON CITY - Jerry Allen Bowman, 60, of Johnson City, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the Johnson City Medical Center. Jerry was born on November 7, 1960, in Johnson City, Tennessee, to Roxie Scalf Bowman and the late Harlin S. Bowman. He was a native of Johnson City and lived in the area his entire life.
Jerry was a Baptist in faith and he had a deep love for the Lord.
Jerry was preceded in death by his father and grandparents.
In addition to his mother, those left to cherish Jerry’s memory include his sisters, Connie Terry, of Wytheville, Virginia, Lourie Sanders, of Jonesborough, Tennessee, and Pamela Bowman, of Johnson City, Tennessee; his brother, Carlis Bowman, of Mount Carmel, Tennessee; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Per Jerry’s request there will not be any services held at this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jerry’s family to help cover the final expenses.
Condolences can be sent to Jerry’s family at the funeral home’s website, www.snydersmemorialgardens.com
