GRAY - Jerry Allen Barron, 76, departed this life to join his family in heaven on February 1, 2021, at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Jerry was a life-long resident of Gray, a 1963 graduate of Boones Creek High School, and retired from Eastman Chemical Company after 33 years of service. He was a member of Gray United Methodist Church and had a deep faith in God. He enjoyed meeting his friends at Burger King, TN Vols sports, dogs, and horses.
Jerry is preceded in death by his father, George Columbus “GC” Barron; mother, Anna Lee Lane; son, George Chadwick “Chad” Barron; and daughter, Shanda Barron Ryan.
He is survived by his wife of 14 years, Judith Ann Barron, and four grandchildren that he loved dearly, Michael Dylan Price, Elizabeth Kasandra “Kassie” Price, Kalin Patricia Dmytruk, and James Bryce Allen Dmytruk.
Receiving of friends for Jerry will be held at Snyder’s Memorial Gardens on Saturday, February 6, 2021, from 9-11am. A graveside service will be held at Washington County Memory Gardens will be held later in the day beginning at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gray United Methodist building fund.
Condolences can be sent to Jerry’s family at the funeral home’s website, www.snydersmemorialgardens.com
