Jerry A. Kotulla MD died unexpectedly on March 29, 2022 in Asheville, North Carolina. He was born in Chicago, IL on January 9, 1949. He was preceded in death by his parents, Norbert J. Kotulla and Katherine M. Kotulla (Simon) and his brother Sgt. Michael J. Kotulla (Vietnam). Jerry is survived by his sister, Wendy M. Kotulla (Lori K. Rieth) and numerous friends and extended family.

For almost 25 years Jerry practiced Pain Management medicine in Johnson City, TN and Arden, Tryon and Mars Hill, NC before retiring from his practice in March of 2021. He was very committed to his patients’ needs and to providing a positive environment for his practice partners and staff. Many of his patients might remember a particular “staff” member, office mascot and Jerry’s favorite furry friend, Riley.

