Jerry A. Kotulla MD died unexpectedly on March 29, 2022 in Asheville, North Carolina. He was born in Chicago, IL on January 9, 1949. He was preceded in death by his parents, Norbert J. Kotulla and Katherine M. Kotulla (Simon) and his brother Sgt. Michael J. Kotulla (Vietnam). Jerry is survived by his sister, Wendy M. Kotulla (Lori K. Rieth) and numerous friends and extended family.
For almost 25 years Jerry practiced Pain Management medicine in Johnson City, TN and Arden, Tryon and Mars Hill, NC before retiring from his practice in March of 2021. He was very committed to his patients’ needs and to providing a positive environment for his practice partners and staff. Many of his patients might remember a particular “staff” member, office mascot and Jerry’s favorite furry friend, Riley.
Jerry was also very involved with the communities he lived and worked in. He served as a board member for over 10 years on his condominium homeowners association and really enjoyed that community which he called home for over 20 years.
In the full life he led, he developed a wide variety of interests. He loved golfing, hiking and contra dancing. He loved art and music festivals including the Jonesborough, TN Storytelling Festival, LEAF festival, the Swannanoa Gathering, Highland Games, attending events at the Biltmore and a variety of equestrian events in the Tryon, NC area. Many of those events were spent with various friends who became like family and together with his lifelong friends were in fact his “framily”
Jerry had an insatiable curiosity and a sharp mind. He was always exploring new ideas, was a great problem-solver, and he never stopped learning new things. In the last few years, he was exploring spirituality and focused more on his relationship with God. He was a loyal and good-hearted soul who is missed by many people especially his sister, sister-in-law and his “framily”