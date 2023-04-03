JOHNSON CITY - Jerrod Ferren, 42, Johnson City, died unexpectedly Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Johnson City Medical Center.
JOHNSON CITY - Jerrod Ferren, 42, Johnson City, died unexpectedly Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Jerrod was a native of Johnson City, where he lived most of his life.
He was a 1999 graduate of Daniel Boone High School and formerly attended Northeast State Technical Community College.
Jerrod was a Lead Commercial Flooring Installer and employed with Fletcher Flooring.
He was an artist. Jerrod enjoyed painting and drawing and loved art in general. He also enjoyed flowers, especially wildflowers, hiking, photography and loved riding motorcycles. He was of the Baptist faith.
Jerrod was preceded in death by an infant son, Noah William James Ferren, his maternal grandparents, James Ralph and Ruby Workman, and his paternal grandfather, Gene Ferren.
He is survived by three children, Gabrian M. Ferren, his fiancé Jayden and her daughter Avianna, Johnson City, Elijah B. Ferren, Jonesborough, and Ashlyn H. Ferren, Glendora, CA; his parents, Amber and Dean Leach, Johnson City, Terry and Stacey Ferren, Gray; five brothers, Brandon Ferren and wife Alisha, Johnson City, Chris Ferren, Nashville, Joshua Ferren Johnson City, Andrew Leach and wife Amber, Fall Branch, and Troy Leach, Carrier, MS; his paternal grandmother, Evelyn Edwards, Jonesborough; nieces, nephews, and his dog, Mr. Riley.
The funeral service celebrating Jerrod’s life will be conducted Friday, April 7, 2023, at 6:00 P.M., at Vernon Heights Baptist Church, 2547 Russell St., Kingsport, TN 37660. His brother, Pastor Brandon Ferren, will officiate. Pallbearers will be Wade Crum, Josh Fletcher, Cory McGown, Shawn Maynard, Ray Queen, and Mike Sherfey. Honorary pallbearers will be Chris and Joshua Ferren, Andrew and Troy Leach.
The family will receive friends prior to the service on Friday from 4:00 – 6:00 P.M. at the church.
The graveside committal service and inurnment will be held Monday, April 10, 2023, at 2:00 P.M. in Monte Vista Memorial Park. Those planning to attend are to meet at the funeral home by 1:30 P.M. Monday to proceed to the cemetery.
It is the family’s request that those attending any or all of Jerrod’s services dress casually.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net.
Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, TN 37601, is honored to serve the Ferren family. (928-6111)
