Jerold Reno Howard better known as Jerry or Reno was a Johnson City native born January 27th 1957. He graduated from Science Hill High School in 1975 and attended the University of Tennessee in Knoxville where he became a Vol for life. Jerry accepted a position at a truss manufacturing company where he grew his career and remained in the construction business for over 40 years. He lived in Charleston, SC and Augusta, GA for periods of time, but was eventually called home to the Blue Ridge Mountains. Jerry’s faith in the lord began at an early age, and he was an active member in the Christian community in western North Carolina. Jerry passed away on March 21st, 2022.
He rose before the sun and seemed to have limitless energy. He worked hard and moved fast, but always took the time to slow down and enjoy the moment.
He was an electric person who would light up any room. He had a personality that was larger than life and a smile that warmed the hearts of anyone who met him. Jerry loved his work, his cars and motorcycles, the mountains and the beach, but most of all he loved his family and friends. He is survived by his four children Olivia, Bernie, Holly, and Jerry, his wife, Sandy, his sisters, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father Bernard, mother Minnie, and his brother Jimmy.
A memorial service will be held at Winged Deer Park at Meredith pavilion on Boone Lake, where his family spent their lives. The family welcomes his friends to come and share stories to celebrate his life. The celebration will take place on Sunday, March 27th at 3pm.
Though the world may seem a little less vibrant without him, the night sky will shine even brighter now that he has taken his place among the stars. I’m sure they all already know him by name. He will be sorely missed but his memory will live on. In the words of Neil Young: “Hey hey, my my, Rock and Roll can never die.”