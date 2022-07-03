Roanoke, VA - Jeremy Neil Suess passed away on Sunday, June 26th, after a tragic accident while swimming at Nags Head Beach.
Jeremy was born on April 17, 1972, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He grew up in North Springfield, Virginia and attended Thomas Jefferson High School. He spent his college years at James Madison University and then continued his studies in Atlanta, Georgia where he received his certificate in Christian Counseling from the Psychological Studies Institute and his master's degree in Counseling from Georgia State University.
Jeremy met the love of his life, Caroline, while attending James Madison University. They married in 1996 and together raised three boys: John, Luke and Jackson. After starting both his career and his family in Atlanta, the Suess family moved to Roanoke, VA in 2003, where he built a successful counseling practice.
Jeremy let love lead the way in everything he pursued. A self-proclaimed amateur theologian, he truly lived a life God breathed. As a loving father and devoted husband, he fostered a sense of adventure and love of truth and beauty in his family. He filled his family's life with music and sports by playing the guitar, encouraging and cheering on his sons' athletic endeavors, attending concerts, and mountain biking. Though perhaps what he enjoyed most was a good conversation with those he loved, which seemed to be just about everybody.
In addition to Caroline, John, Luke, and Jackson, Jeremy is survived by his father, Greg Suess, his brother, Tom Suess, and his sister, Jodie Suess. He was preceded by his mother Peggy Suess.
A visitation will be held on Friday, July 8th, from 4:00 - 7:00 at Oakey's Funeral Home, 4257 Brambleton Ave. Roanoke, VA 24018.
A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 1:00 on Saturday, July 9th at Christ Our Redeemer Community Church, located in Fitzpatrick Hall of the Jefferson Center, 541 Luck Ave SW, Roanoke, VA 24016.
Please send memorial donations to GoFundMe: Suess Family. These funds will be used for charities and future educational and medical expenses.
To livestream the Celebration of Life Service, go to: christourredeemer.com.