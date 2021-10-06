ELIZABETHTON - Jeremy Nathaniel Thomas, 27, Elizabethton passed away Saturday, October 2, 2021 unexpectedly at his residence. He was a native and lifelong resident of Carter County and was a son of John Thomas and Angela Grindstaff Thomas. Nathaniel worked for Bowers Construction Company. He loved the outdoors, kayaking and heavy metal music. He was a friend to all and he loved his family and friends very much.
He is survived by his mother, Angela Grindstaff Thomas of Elizabethton; his father, John Thomas of Elizabethton; a brother, William Thomas and his wife, Sarah of Elizabethton; a nephew, Liam Thomas; special friends, Matt Mercereau and Jon Hardin; maternal grandmother, Shirley Grindstaff of Easley, SC; also several aunts and uncles.
A visitation time to celebrate Nathaniel’s life will be held Monday, October 11, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Arrangements by Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City. 423-928-2245