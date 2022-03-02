JOHNSON CITY - Jeremy Edward Cross, age 43, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away suddenly on Saturday, February 19, 2022.
A lifelong native of Johnson City, Jeremy was born on May 4, 1978, to the late Jerry and Beverly Bishop Cross. He attended Davy Crockett High School. Jeremy was of the Christian faith.
Anything that had a motor was Jeremy’s passion; he loved working on cars and motorcycles. He loved riding his motorcycles, adding to his coin and knife collection, and fishing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his mamaw, Sheila Cross.
Those left to cherish Jeremy’s memory include his wife, Nikki; son, Hunter Cross; daughter, Kennedy and son-in-law he viewed as a son, Zach Cable; grandchildren, Piper and Madalyn Cable; and brother, Ralph Cross.
There are no public services scheduled at this time.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.morrisbaker.com
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City 423-282-1521 is serving the family.