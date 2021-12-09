ELIZABETHTON - Jeremy Chad Proffitt, 41, Elizabethton, passed away Sunday, December 5, 2021 in the Johnson County Community Hospital. He was born May 2, 1980 in Johnson City. Jeremy was a graduate of Unaka High School. In earlier years he was employed in the heating & cooling business and later in telemarketing. He loved music and movies. Jeremy was preceded in death by his mother: Sherry Grindstaff Monk. He was a member of Riverview Baptist Church. After Jeremy passed away this note was found that he had written two months ago “I am at peace with God and all I want is God’s will in my life.”
Survivors include a daughter: Kimberly Ann Proffitt, his father & step-mother: Jerry & LaDonnie Proffitt, a Brother: Brad (Sarah) Proffitt, Elizabethton, a Sister: Lindsey Proffitt (Thomas) Guess. Two nephews: Dylan Proffitt & Peyton Guess and two nieces: Lola Guess and Ezra Guess. His Aunt: Melody (David) Crockett, Elizabethton. His Step-Brothers: Justin, Jason & Jamin Buckles.
A Service to Celebrate the life of Jeremy Proffitt will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Mark Grubb officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Jeremy to the Riverview Baptist Church, 1419 Broad Street, Elizabethton, Tenn. 37643. It was his wish to be cremated.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Proffitt family.