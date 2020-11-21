Jeremiah M. Burrell born June 1st, 1974 died November 3rd, 2020.
Jeremiah succumbed to a rapid onset illness at Franklin Woods Community Hospital on election day.
A knowledgeable and well-read man, Jeremiah was an attendee of ETSU and general student of life.
An amateur actor, he performed numerous roles in various plays in the Bristol area theatres with one starring role in the play Ichabod Crane.
Disabled later in life, Jeremiah still made contributions to family and friends with concerned advice and the impartation of the knowledge that he truly cared.
Per his wishes, his ashes will be spread at the Beauty Spot on a date in the future yet to be determined.
He did the best he could with what he had. He will be missed and mourned.
“And you, my brother, there on the sad height,
Curse, bless, me now with your fierce tears, I pray.
Do not go gentle into that good night.
Rage, rage against the dying of the light.”
