Jenora Odem Wade departed this life Saturday May 28, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete. Professional service and care of Mrs. Jenora Odum Wade and family are entrusted to Birchette Mortuary & Cremation Service Inc.(423) 926-6013
Jenora Odem Wade departed this life Saturday May 28, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete. Professional service and care of Mrs. Jenora Odum Wade and family are entrusted to Birchette Mortuary & Cremation Service Inc.(423) 926-6013
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription