JOHNSON CITY - Jenny Pruett Turner, 55, of Johnson City, passed away Thursday, January 20, 2022.
Jenny was born February 23, 1966 in El Paso, TX. She attended Sullivan South High School, then earned a Bachelor’s degree from Tennessee Technological University and later attended ETSU for a Master of Arts degree in teaching.
Jenny was preceded in death by her grandparents, Pet and Mamie Pruett.
Survivors include her husband, Keith Turner; children, Anthony Padelski and wife Brandi (Nolensville, TN), Landon Turner and wife Whitney (Elizabethton, TN), Katie Turner Coons and husband Fritz, Josh Payne; grandchildren, Maddie Padelski, Mason Padelski, Maddox Padelski, Turner Coons, Kayden Coons, Sophia Turner, Ivy Turner, Scarlett Turner, Josie Turner; parents, Wayne and Millie Pruett; mother-in-law, Elizabeth Miller (Elizabethton, TN); brothers, Payton Pruett and wife Angie, Paul Pruett and wife Judy; nieces, Taylor Pruett Snyder and husband Frankie, Madison Pruett David and husband Rob; sisters-in-law, Darlene Lambert and husband Rob, Kim Lyons and husband Keith, Nichole Mullins; brother-in-law, Jeff Miller; several nieces, nephews and cousins; special friends, Ruth Loving, Laura Shoun Coleman, Melissa Copeland Trobough.
The family of Jenny Pruett Turner will receive friends from 9:30am to 12pm Sunday, January 23, 2022, in the Tetrick Funeral Services Chapel. The funeral service will be at 12pm with Pastor Frank Osborne officiating. The graveside will be at 3pm at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Keith Turner, Anthony Padelski, Landon Turner, Katie Turner, Fritz Coons, Josh Payne, Payton Pruett, Paul Pruett, Rob Lambert and Keith Lyons.
The family would like to express a special thank you to her school family at Towne Acres Elementary and educators all across the State of Tennessee.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Youth Programs Bible Baptist Church, 1215 Broad Street, Elizabethton, TN in honor of Jenny Turner.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Turner Family.