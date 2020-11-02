NEW MARKET, AL - Jenny Gilbert, 73, New Market, Alabama, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Huntsville Hospital. Jenny was a native of Murphysboro, Illinois, and was the daughter of the late Howard Nobel and Ester Cripps. Years before retirement, Jenny was a Beautician as a trade where she once owned her shop “Cut-N-Corner” in Hammond, Indiana, where she made several close friends. She attended Cove Church at Chase in Huntsville Alabama and Skyline Heights Baptist church when visiting family in Tennessee. Along with enjoying retirement, Jenny enjoyed watching her grandchildren grow up and conversating with friends. In addition to her parents, she was proceeded in death by her sister Elaine Ellis and brother Gary Noble.
Survivors include her loving husband, Tom Gilbert of New Market, Alabama, her son Rob Mosley and her daughter in law Donna Mosley of Jonesborough, Tennessee. Her granddaughters Emma Mosley and Taylor Spurling, also known as her pride and joys. Her sisters Janice Noble, Leta Bigler, Wanda Maurer and Luann Morrison and many nieces and nephews her brother in law Steve Ellis and spouse Cheryl Ellis and four very special friends MJ Gillikin, Pam Stover, Linda Gianini, and devoted neighbor Terry Phillips.
One of Jenny’s passions was to entertain. Jenny loved to make guests feel welcome with fantastic food and desserts (Ooey gooey butter cake).
Funeral services for Jenny will be held at 12:00 – 2:00 pm Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Skyline Heights Baptist Church, 1601 Skyline Drive, Johnson City, TN 37604, with Pastor Donald Page officiating. Graveside services will follow at 2:00 pm in the Mountain Home National Cemetery. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The family request that all attending please wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
There will also be a celebration of life held at Cove Church at Chase (Huntsville campus) 1635 Winchester Rd NE, Huntsville, AL 35811 Friday November 6, 2020 at 12:00 pm.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City, Tennessee. 423-928-2245