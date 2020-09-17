FAYETTEVILLE, NC - Jennifer Killen Riggs, 47, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020. Jennifer was born on May 2, 1973, in Johnson City, Tennessee, to Linda Townsend Eller Killen and the late William Earnest “Junior” Killen.
Jennifer was a native of Johnson City, Tennessee, but had lived in North Carolina for the past six years. She was a 1991 graduate of Happy Valley High School and a 1996 graduate of the University of Tennessee where she obtained her Masters in Professional Education.
Jennifer was of the Christian faith and a member of Downtown Christian Church. She was a member of the Pi Beta Phi, Fraternity for Women. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and teacher; she will be greatly missed.
Jennifer was preceded in death by her father, William Earnest Killen.
Those left to cherish Jennifer’s memory include her husband, Robert Riggs; mother, Linda Killen; son, William Dalton Riggs; brother, Jesse Eller and his wife Anita; nephew, Hayden Eller; niece, Hannah Eller; several aunts and numerous cousins.
There will be a memorial service held at Snyder’s Memorial Gardens, funeral home, on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 2:00pm. The family has requested that everyone attending please wear a face mask.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
Condolences can be sent to Jennifer’s family at the funeral home’s website, www.snydersmemorialgardens.com, or signed in person at Snyder’s Funeral Home.
Snyder’s Memorial Gardens is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Jennifer Killen Riggs.