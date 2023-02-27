Jennifer Elaine Greene age 48, passed away about 9:00am on Sunday, Feb. 26 at JCMC. She loved everyone and was loved by all who had the privilege of knowing her. She hugged everyone at church where she attended all her life. She will truly be missed by the congregation at Philadelphia Cumberland Presbyterian Church. She was a 1997 graduate of Daniel Boone High School.

Jennifer loved music and she would sing along with songs on the radio and say, "Come on Dad, let's sing." She actually knew the words to a lot of songs. She liked gospel and country. She had a collection of cassettes and CDs. She is singing with the angels now...no more falling or difficulty breathing.

