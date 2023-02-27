Jennifer Elaine Greene age 48, passed away about 9:00am on Sunday, Feb. 26 at JCMC. She loved everyone and was loved by all who had the privilege of knowing her. She hugged everyone at church where she attended all her life. She will truly be missed by the congregation at Philadelphia Cumberland Presbyterian Church. She was a 1997 graduate of Daniel Boone High School.
Jennifer loved music and she would sing along with songs on the radio and say, "Come on Dad, let's sing." She actually knew the words to a lot of songs. She liked gospel and country. She had a collection of cassettes and CDs. She is singing with the angels now...no more falling or difficulty breathing.
She was preceded in death by a very special uncle, Jimmy Reaves; her grandparents, Sam and Edith Greene and Bill and Mildred Jones; uncles, Bob Greene and Larry Greene.
Jennifer's parents are Ralph and Shirley Greene; her brother, Anthony and wife LeeAnn and their daughter; and a special niece, Addison Grace Greene; special aunts and uncles, Margaret Reaves and Sherrill Patton, Brenda and Richard Wilhoit, Diane and Larry Dayton, Kathy and Noland Tinker all of Limestone; the Philadelphia Community; Shirley Robinson of Indiana; Mildred Jennings of Camp Creek and Sidney Greene of Limestone; special cousins and friends; very special friends, Rhonda Roberts and Whitney Marshall.
Visitation with family and friends will be Wednesday, from 4:00-7:00pm at Philadelphia Cumberland Presbyterian Church (757 Snapp Bridge Rd. Limestone TN) with the funeral following at 7:00pm with Rev. Ronnie Duncan officiating. The graveside service will be Thursday at 1:00pm at the Philadelphia Cemetery. Pallbearers will be, Buddy Marshall, Stevie Rice, Tim Hammer, Kevin Dayton, Owen McAlister, and Avery McAlister.