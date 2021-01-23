JOHNSON CITY - Jennifer Brown Sparkman Usher, 78, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at her residence. She was born in Columbia, Tennessee, a daughter of the late Seth Sparkman and Hazel Brown Sparkman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Valerie Merkel.
Jennifer graduated from Saint Thomas School of Nursing in Nashville, Tennessee in 1963. She married Ogden C. “Bill” Usher on June 23, 1963 in Spring Hill, Tennessee. She moved to Cold Bay, Alaska in 1964, then to Jackson, Mississippi in 1967, and to the TriCities in 1972. Jennifer worked in many fields of nursing, including Medical Surgical, Psychiatric Drug Dependency, Emergency, Home Health Hospice, and Industrial. She enjoyed traveling on motorcycle and flying with her husband Bill. She went to China with Bill and several young Chinese friends in 2011. She traveled over Eastern China for three weeks and over the years allowed numerous young people to live with her rent-free.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Ogden C. “Bill” Usher; three children, Scott Usher, Kara Pollock and husband James, and Janet Usher; six grandchildren, Kayla Stinson and husband Lucas, Carter Pollock, Cade Pollock, Karalyne Dube, Emma Dube, and Alex Dube; two great grandchildren, Kendall and Liam Stinson; one sister, Ruth Zeber and husband Jeff; two brothers, Seth Sparkman and wife Donna, and Lex Sparkman and wife Betsy; and several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the many friends for all their condolences, comfort, love and care that was shown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or by visiting www.cancer.org; or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or by visiting www.stjude.org
