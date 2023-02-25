DANVILLE, VA - Jennie Lee Wagner, 89, of 321 Hanley Circle, Danville, VA, went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Bright Leaf Place, where she had been a resident for the past six weeks.
Jennie was born in Mountain City, TN on February 20, 1933, a daughter of the late Lee Roy Wagner and Florence Potter Wagner. She grew up in Tennessee where she graduated from Maryville College and went on to graduate from Appalachian State University where she obtained her master’s degree in education.
Jennie had a vast career in education that encompassed teaching and counseling in the Halifax County and Pittsylvania County School Systems. She was also the former principal of Brosville Elementary School and then went on to be the principal at Mount Herman Elementary School where she retired in 1995. After retirement she was a member of the Pittsylvania County Retired Teachers Association. In order to help others receive the education that they needed, Jennie was the benefactor for the Florence P. Wagner and Jennie Lee Wagner Scholarships through the Community Foundation.
She was also a member of Isaac Anderson Society of Maryville College, and a member of the Danville District Hermitage Guild. She worked for AARP as a driving instructor for the Safe Driving Program and she enjoyed volunteering with the local hospital for many years.
Jennie was an active member of Brosville United Methodist Church, where she had held a variety of leadership positions within the church including, Sunday school teacher. She was also one of the founders for the Wenonda Gathering. In her spare time Jennie enjoyed interests that included, gardening, hiking, visiting the national parks, and reading.
On October 11, 2003 she married the late Richard Douglas Pennington.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Roy Luke and William "Billy" Wagner; her sisters, Mary Elizabeth and Nellie Wagner; one nephew; and one niece.
Survivors include, her step-daughters, Arlene Smoot and Donna Williams; sister-in-law, Carol McClanahan; one nephew, James Roy "J.R." Wagner; two nieces, Peggy Brown and Norma Jean Ward; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
A memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at Brosville United Methodist Church with Pastor Intek Oh officiating. A private interment will be held at a later date at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Mountain, City TN.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at the church.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial donations be made to Brosville United Methodist Church Building fund at 121 Long Circle, Danville, VA 24541.
Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is respectfully serving the Wagner family. Online Condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com