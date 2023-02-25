DANVILLE, VA - Jennie Lee Wagner, 89, of 321 Hanley Circle, Danville, VA, went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Bright Leaf Place, where she had been a resident for the past six weeks.

Jennie was born in Mountain City, TN on February 20, 1933, a daughter of the late Lee Roy Wagner and Florence Potter Wagner. She grew up in Tennessee where she graduated from Maryville College and went on to graduate from Appalachian State University where she obtained her master’s degree in education.

