JOHNSON CITY - Jennie Lee Hubbard, 86, of Johnson City passed away peacefully on February 16, 2023. Jennie was born on September 21, 1936 in Johnson City to the late, Albert and Dora (Strickland) Spaller. Jennie and her husband were Foster Parents for over 30 years and enjoyed helping the children in need. She enjoyed taking care of her flowers in her garden and decorating her house each month.

In addition to her parents, Jennie was predeceased by her loving husband of 64 years, Bill Hubbard; her son, Larry Hubbard; brothers, Albert Spaller Jr. and David Spaller; and 3 sisters-in-law. Left to cherish her memory are her children and their spouses, Teresa (Benny) Lawson of Watauga, Billy (Cathy) Hubbard of Johnson City, Lisa (Paul) Adams of Elizabethton, and Jenny (Greg) Hall of Georgia; sister-in-law, Marynell Spaller; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

