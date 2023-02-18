JOHNSON CITY - Jennie Lee Hubbard, 86, of Johnson City passed away peacefully on February 16, 2023. Jennie was born on September 21, 1936 in Johnson City to the late, Albert and Dora (Strickland) Spaller. Jennie and her husband were Foster Parents for over 30 years and enjoyed helping the children in need. She enjoyed taking care of her flowers in her garden and decorating her house each month.
In addition to her parents, Jennie was predeceased by her loving husband of 64 years, Bill Hubbard; her son, Larry Hubbard; brothers, Albert Spaller Jr. and David Spaller; and 3 sisters-in-law. Left to cherish her memory are her children and their spouses, Teresa (Benny) Lawson of Watauga, Billy (Cathy) Hubbard of Johnson City, Lisa (Paul) Adams of Elizabethton, and Jenny (Greg) Hall of Georgia; sister-in-law, Marynell Spaller; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Family and friends will gather for a visitation on Monday, February 20. 2023 from 6 to 7 PM. A funeral service will follow at 7 PM. A graveside committal service will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at Washington County Memory Gardens.
Tetrick Funeral services of Johnson City, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, is honored to serve the Hubbard family. Condolences may be made at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.