JOHNSON CITY - Jeffrey Wayne Ruff, 60, Johnson City, passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center.
Jeffrey was born in Johnson City to the late Wayne Henry and Barbara Jean Barrett Ruff.
Jeffrey loved his children and grandchildren more than anything and showed his love to others through all the meals he cooked for them. We will miss you “Chef Jeff”.
Survivors include: his wife, Robin Fields Ruff; three children, Joshua Wayne Ruff and his wife Cherish Nicole, Chelsea Ranee Ruff and Sarah Marie Ruff; three grandchildren, Bradley Wayne Ruff, Katie Marie Ruff and Benjamin Edwin Ruff; two sisters, Jennifer Lynn Ruff Casey and her husband Rodney Wayne and Johanna Jill Ruff; Uncle David Jennings and Aunt Pamela Jennings; and several nieces and nephews.
The family of Jeffrey Ruff will receive friends from 5 PM until 7 PM Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Morris-Baker. The funeral will follow at 7 PM. Pallbearers include: Joshua Ruff, Bradley Ruff, Chris Ruff, Andrew Bean, Dakota Mullins, David Jennings, Isaac Lewis and Mickey Gray. A committal service will be held at 2 PM on Thursday at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Family and friends are asked to meet at Morris-Baker by 1:30 to go in procession to the cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Ruff family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Ruff family. (423) 282-1521