ERWIN - Jeffrey Wayne King, age 56, of Erwin, passed away on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Unicoi County Hospital. A native of Erwin, Jeffrey is a son of James William King and the late Joan (Byrd) King. He was a member of Canah Chapel Free Will Baptist Church. Jeffrey was an HVAC Technician. He was employed by Thomasville for more than 15 years and by Jim’s Appliances for five years. He enjoyed woodworking, mechanics, fishing, hunting and football. In addition to his mother, Jeffrey is preceded in death by two aunts: Doris Byrd and Robbie Byrd.
In addition to his father, Jeffrey Wayne King has left behind to cherish his memory: wife, Victoria Elizabeth (Foster) King; daughter, Joy Elizabeth King; sons: EJ White and Riley White; and aunts: Angie Edwards, Bertha Byrd and Robing King.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Jeffrey Wayne King in a Celebration of Life Service to be held at 7:00 pm on Monday, March 14, 2022 at Ninth Street Baptist Church. Pastor Carl Connelly and Pastor Charles David Byrd will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 5:00 pm and will continue until Service time on Monday at Ninth Street Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Jeffrey’s name to Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N Main Avenue, Erwin, TN 37650 to help cover final expenses.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at: www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin . These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Jeffrey Wayne King through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.