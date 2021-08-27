JOHNSON CITY - Jeffrey Kermit Baldwin, 60, of Johnson City, Tn passed away on Monday, August 23rd, 2021. He was born in 1961 in Abingdon, Va to Terrill and Peggy Baldwin.
Jeff managed Baldwin Properties until his untimely death. For many years, Jeff was employed by Alliance for Business and Training. He enjoyed assisting with training and grant writing designed to provide employment and educational services to those in need. Jeff had a heart for helping the underprivileged. His love for the needy also crossed over to animals. The dogs he has rescued, saved, and loved are too many to count. Winston, his beloved dog, still searches for Jeff, the truck rides, and treats.
He is preceded in death by his father, Terrill Quinton Baldwin.
Left to cherish his memories is his mother, Peggy Baldwin; sister, Joy Humphreys and husband Randy; numerous uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He always had a special place in his heart for all family members.
A special thank you to Jeff’s family, friends, and medical community. He will be missed by so many.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family