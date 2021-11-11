JOHNSON CITY - Jeffrey “Jeff” Nixon Vonglis, age 59, of Johnson City, Tennessee, was taken Home by the Lord on Monday, November 8, 2021, after an extended illness.
A lifelong resident of Johnson City, Jeffrey was born April 15, 1962, to Harry Nixon Vonglis and Rosalie C Childers Saults. After graduating from David Crockett High School, Jeff served in the United States Army, in the 101st Airborne, a service he was very proud of.
Jeff was a member of Johnson City Church of God.
He loved coaching children. He was a coach at Happy Valley for youth sports and at the Johnson City Boys Club. Jeff’s famous line was “cheese and crackers.” In addition to coaching youth sports, he loved photographing children playing. He started “Photos by Poppy” on Facebook, where he shared photos for others to enjoy. He also photographed for the Elizabethton Star for a period of time. Jeff was also a huge UT football fan.
Jeff loved being around people and spending time with his family. He always looked forward to spending time with his mother and his grandsons, and his special Boston Terrier, Batman. He will be greatly missed.
Those who preceded him in death include his step-father, Bill Saults; aunt, Geneva Thompson; and nephew, Joe Vonglis.
Those left to cherish Jeff’s memory include his wife of 28 years, Rita Scalf Vonglis; mother, Rosalie Saults; children, Michelle Baker and Curtis (and Missy) Birdsong; grandchildren, Elijah Birdsong, Noah Baker, and Carter Birdsong; siblings, Tony Vonglis, Ronnie Vonglis, and Timmy Vonglis; cousin, Susan McInturff; and several special nieces and nephews.
Jeff’s family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 pm on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A funeral with military honors will follow, at 4:00 pm, under the direction of Rev. C. Bryant Collins and Rev. Kenneth Bewley.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com
