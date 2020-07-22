JOHNSON CITY - Jeffrey “Jeff” Michael Spear, age 49, of Johnson City, Tennessee passed away Saturday, July, 18, 2020 at his home.
Jeff was born July 11, 1971 to Robert Lee Spear and Gayle Spear-Bergquist in Leesburg, Florida.
Jeff was a passionate home builder for over 20 years. He built many of the homes in Johnson City. He was an active member of Grace Fellowship Church. He was active in children’s ministry and outreach programs that helped to repair what nature destroyed in hurricanes and other natural disasters. Jeff enjoyed volunteering and helping his community. In his free time, he liked hiking, fishing, “Jeeping”, going to the beach, watching movies, and spending time with family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Spear and his grandparents.
Left to cherish Jeff’s memory include his mother, Gayle Spear-Bergquist and her husband, Richard Bergquist; daughter, Kassidy and her husband, Vincent Woodmancy II and their daughter, Ryleigh; daughter, Courtney Spear; former spouse, Karey Spear; sister, Jann Walker; sister, Jill and her husband, Jim Seals; aunt, Eloise Bobbitt; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Celebration of Life service to honor Jeff’s memory will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. In accordance with CDC and Washington County’s guidelines, attendees are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
We are collecting donations to bring awareness and support mental health through a foundation we created in memory of Jeff called Jeff's Hope. If you would like to give please make checks payable to Summit Leadership and list Jeff's Hope in the memo and mail to PO Box 3555, Johnson City TN 37602 or go to their webpage at https://summitlife.org/donate/ and click the button to select Jeff's Hope.
Memories and condolences may be sent via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN is serving the Spear family. (423) 282-1521