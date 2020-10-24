3/1/1971 – 11/13/2019
Jeff was born March 1, 1971 to Helen Sue Taylor Motychak and Eugene Motychak in Johnson City, TN. Jeff was a kind, soft spoken southern gentleman. His quick wit, dark humor, and soft smile could warm your heart instantly. He always had a twinkle in his eye and you knew with one look that he was hatching a mischievous plan or holding some irreverent truth that he best not share.
Jeff was an outdoorsman at heart and love to fish, hunt, canoe, and run challenging rivers. He delighted in building and tending to a campfire until the wee hours of the morning. He found happiness in being in nature and teaching. Science was his first love and after completing a Master’s Degree in Herpetology at East Tennessee State University (ETSU) his passion finally took him west to Utah State University. While studying predator-prey co-evolution for his PhD, Jeff met the love of his life, Kim Pierson.
Jeff and Kim were married on top of Mount Harrison on Aug 14, 2004. In their 23 years together, they lived in Logan, Utah; Twin Falls, McCall, and Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.
Jeff worked for Idaho Fish and Game, Conservation Seeding and Restoration, College of Southern Idaho and Utah State University. Jeff served as the animal health care coordinator at McPAWS in McCall. He had a soft spot for rescue animals and had a tender, gentle way of helping the most desperate in need. He even brought several home to join the family pack.
Jeff was preceded in death by his mother and father. Jeff leaves behind his loving wife Kim Pierson and their ever-faithful pack. Due to concerns for the health and safety of all those who might gather, the Celebration of Life that was planned for this weekend has been cancelled. Instead, we are asking each of you that knew and loved Jeff to honor his life by taking some time on Oct 24th to do something to remember him. Walk or adopt a shelter pet, donate to McPAWS, start a Pirate Brigade, read an Ernest Hemingway novel, cook an elaborate meal with more sides than necessary and feed it to those you love, build and tend a to a campfire, watch Lonesome Dove, fly fish, or gather together and raise a toast the man we loved and miss truly, madly, and deeply.
Condolences, memories to share, and well wishes can be sent to his wife Kim Pierson at kimipierson@gmail.com. Additionally those who wish can donate in to a scholarship in his name http://go.vetmed.wsu.edu/mcpaws.