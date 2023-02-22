BLUFF CITY - Jeffrey Clark Watson, age 67, of Bluff City, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville. Jeffrey was born in Elizabethton, Tennessee the son of Billie (Boling) Watson and the late Thomas F. Watson, Sr. In addition to his father, Jeffrey was also preceded in death by a brother, Philip Watson.

Jeff served in the United States Army 118th Airborne Military Police in Fort Bragg, NC. Jeff made friends easy and was always helpful to others and always willing to help. He loved his family and was always sure to let them know he loved them.

