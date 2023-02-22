BLUFF CITY - Jeffrey Clark Watson, age 67, of Bluff City, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville. Jeffrey was born in Elizabethton, Tennessee the son of Billie (Boling) Watson and the late Thomas F. Watson, Sr. In addition to his father, Jeffrey was also preceded in death by a brother, Philip Watson.
Jeff served in the United States Army 118th Airborne Military Police in Fort Bragg, NC. Jeff made friends easy and was always helpful to others and always willing to help. He loved his family and was always sure to let them know he loved them.
Jeff was an Eagle Scout, having earned his badge in 1970. He had a good heart and freely shared with everyone. He was an avid sports player as a young man especially in golf and soft ball.
Jeff was self-employed and enjoyed working on his tractor, truck, spending time and taking care of the farm. He would allow people from all over to access Worley’s Cave, on the family property. Most of all he loved his family and picking on his nieces and nephews, as he had a wonderful sense of humor.
Those left to remember and cherish Jeff’s memories include his mother, Billie Boling Watson; his brother, Thomas Watson, Jr. and wife Teresa; his sister, Laura Watson Capps and husband Ricky; his children, Julie Watson Bullard, Jeffrey Watson, Jr., and Justin Watson; his grandchildren, Harrison Bullard and Ava Watson all of Greensboro, NC; and many beloved nephews, nieces, and cousins.
We are especially thankful for the love and support by Jeff’s Tennessee family: Billie Sharon, Gordon, Tori, Clarinda, Gequetta and Betty.
A celebration of Jeff’s life will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Friday, February 24, 2023 in the Tetrick Bluff City Chapel with Reverend Jamie Ferguson officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM in the funeral home chapel prior to the service on Friday.
The graveside service will follow at Chinquapin Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Military honors will be accorded at the graveside.
The graveside service will follow at Chinquapin Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Military honors will be accorded at the graveside.