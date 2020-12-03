BRISTOL, TN - Jeffrey Allen Russell,58, Bristol,Tenn. Passed away unexpectedly Monday, November 30, 2020 in the Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born December 31, 1961 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Jeff had lived most of his life in Tennessee. He was a graduate of Unaka High School. Jeff had the remarkable ability of making everyone around him laugh and his love for life will sorely be missed by all that loved him. He was a factory worker at Dominion Carton, Bristol, Virginia. Jeff loved music, he loved to sing, play the Piano and Guitar. He was preceded in death by a brother: Timothy Russell. Jeff was a man of Christian faith and a true American.
Survivors include his daughter: Tara Brooke Russell. Two Brothers: Michael Russell & wife Kathy and Keith Russell and Monte Keith. His Parents: John & Louella Shankle Russell. The Mother of his daughter: Tammy Fender. His Step-Daughters: Leah Austin, Grace Fillers and Faith Fillers. A special friend: George Young.
Graveside Services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020 in the Blevins Cemetery with his daughter Tara officiating. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the funeral home at 2 p.m. Saturday will be Danny Simmons, Keith Russell, mike Russell, Chris Shankle, Jay Prestly and Gethin Russell. Honorary Pallbearers will be his many close friends. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
