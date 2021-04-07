CHUCKEY - Jeffery Ross Peters, age 58, of Chuckey, the South Central Community, passed away Tuesday at Johnson City Medical Center with his family by his side.Jeff was the son of the late Edward Carroll Peters Sr. and Corina Owens Peters. He was also preceded in death by his daughter: Brandy Peters; granddaughter: Jada Brooke Peters; father-in-law: Troy Wilson; sister-in-law: Wanda Wilson.
Survivors include his wife: Darleen Peters; daughter: Kayla Fellhauer (Caleb), grandson: Devin Fellhauer; daughter: Serena Heaton-Miller (Michael); grandchildren: Nicholas Miller and Michayla Woodby (Seth); brothers: Charles Peters (Linda), Ed Peters (Marsha) and Mark Sweigart (Tammy); brother-in-law: Troy Wilson Jr.; mother-in-law: Alene Wilson; and tons of extended family, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 – 8 p.m. on Thursday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home, Greeneville.
Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday at Chuckey Cemetery, 430 Highland Street, Chuckey, TN, with Pastor Perry Cleek and Delmer Owens Jr. officiating.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be the men of Lighthouse Baptist Church, where he was a member, and his coworkers from Builders First Source in Johnson City.