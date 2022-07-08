JOHNSON CITY - Jeffery Lorne Dugger, 60, of Johnson City passed away at Johnson City Medical Center on July 6, 2022.
Jeffery was a lifelong resident of Johnson City. He was the son of the late Teddy and Joyce Dugger. He was a graduate of Science Hill High School. Jeffery proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. Just like a Marine, he was loyal and faithful to his friends and family, who he loved dearly. He was always willing to do anything for his family or a stranger and never asked for anything in return. There are not enough words to describe what a wonderful person he was. He was employed at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center until his health required him to retire.
In addition to his parents Jeffery was preceded in death by his grandparents, William and Pearl Mcinturff, Rosamond and Amanda Fields Dugger; brother-in-law James D. Hughes Jr.
Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Joshua Dugger of South Carolina; sister, Sharon Dugger Hughes of Johnson City; brother Keith Dugger and wife Terri of Jonesborough; nephews, Caleb Dugger and wife Brittany of Jonesborough, Colby Dugger and wife Shelby Miller of Johnson City; his best friends and Marine Corps brother of 42 years, John and Lupe Estrada-Hemmett Calf; great-niece Abigail Hope Dugger of Jonesborough.
Jeffery’s family would like to give a special thanks to the Oncology Department at James H. Quillen VA Medical Center along with Kim Arrwood for the wonderful treatment. The family would also like to thank the ICU Department, 6400 and 2200 floors at the Johnson City Medical Center, for their wonderful care and kindness.
The Dugger family will receive friends from 1:00 pm till 3:00 pm on Sunday July 10th at Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604, followed by a funeral service at 3:00 pm. A graveside service will be held afterward at Fairview Methodist Church Cemetery 878 SR-81 Jonesborough Tennessee 37659. Music director will be David Holtsclaw. Pastor Greg Salyer will be officiating.
Serving as pallbearers will be Josh Dugger, Keith Dugger, Caleb Dugger, Colby Dugger, John Estrada and Bob Sams.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Dugger family.