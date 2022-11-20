LIMESTONE - We are sad to announce the passing of Mr. Jeffery Jones of Limestone, TN. Jeffery passed away on Friday, November 18th, 2022, at the age of 62 at Johnson City Medical Center surrounded by family and friends after a long and hard-fought battle with kidney disease.

Jeffery was a long-time resident of Washington County, TN. Jeffery is preceded in death by his parents, James and Barbara (Wyatt) Jones; and his brother, Bruce Jones. He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara (Maupin) Jones; his children, Chris Jones, Jessica Jones, Randy Jones, Sean Simms and wife Emily, and Joshua Devan Jones and girlfriend Bridget; grandchildren, Kayla Bollette, Nicholas Jones, Chase Barlow, Harper Simms, and Charlotte Simms; great grandson, Braxton Good; brother, Jimmy Jones and wife Judy; sister, Regina Cline and husband Ernest; brother, Bobby Jones and wife Kristi Jones; sister-in-law, Phyllis Jones; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Lucky.

