LIMESTONE - We are sad to announce the passing of Mr. Jeffery Jones of Limestone, TN. Jeffery passed away on Friday, November 18th, 2022, at the age of 62 at Johnson City Medical Center surrounded by family and friends after a long and hard-fought battle with kidney disease.
Jeffery was a long-time resident of Washington County, TN. Jeffery is preceded in death by his parents, James and Barbara (Wyatt) Jones; and his brother, Bruce Jones. He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara (Maupin) Jones; his children, Chris Jones, Jessica Jones, Randy Jones, Sean Simms and wife Emily, and Joshua Devan Jones and girlfriend Bridget; grandchildren, Kayla Bollette, Nicholas Jones, Chase Barlow, Harper Simms, and Charlotte Simms; great grandson, Braxton Good; brother, Jimmy Jones and wife Judy; sister, Regina Cline and husband Ernest; brother, Bobby Jones and wife Kristi Jones; sister-in-law, Phyllis Jones; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Lucky.
Jeffery worked as an electrician for 40+ years. He was an avid woodworker with the unique capability to create anything he saw from wood, just a few examples being wagons, quilt racks, a canoe, grandfather clocks, and a variety of cabinets. He enjoyed taking his wife to yard sales, spending time with his family and friends, tinkering around in his garage, and driving through the backroads in the mountains of Tennessee and the Carolinas.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, November 26th from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Trinity Memorial. Funeral service to follow with Pastor Clint Andrews officiating.
Graveside service will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Jonesborough, TN. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In remembrance of Jeffery's life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to the American Kidney Fund (kidneyfund.org).
