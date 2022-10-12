JOHNSON CITY - Jeffery Douglas Bell, 60, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away in comfort and peace surrounded by the love of his family due to medical complications on Sunday, October 9, 2022.
Jeffery was born into a loving family on August 17, 1962 to Lonnie and Cora “Tinky” Higgins Miller.
In addition to his parents, Jeffery was preceded in death by: one son, Jeffery Bell II; one grandson, Luciano Bell; three grandparents, Lena Grant, Alvin and Minnie Bell; one step-brother, Mark Miller; and special friends, Todd Scott, Billy Tester, Tony Humphreys, and Robert Dills.
Those remaining to cherish his memory includes: his wife, Lavada Roark Bell; two sons, Shane Bell and James Williams; two grandsons, Bryson Bell and Oliver Williams-Mays; one granddaughter, Keyandra Greene; two sisters, Sandy (Sheila) Bell and Winnie (Bill) Byrd; stepfather, Terry Miller; one stepbrother, Donnie Miller; one stepsister, Kim Miller; mother-in-law, Melba Roark; one sister-in-law, Krystal Roark; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and many friends.
A visitation service is scheduled for Jeffery at 11:00am on Friday, October 14, 2022 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home followed with the funeral service to begin at 12:00pm in the Dogwood Chapel.
A committal service will be held at 2:00pm on Friday, October 14, 2022 at Roselawn Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Research Hospital.