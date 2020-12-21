JOHNSON CITY - Jeffery David Nunley, 52, Johnson City passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020 at the Johnson City Medical Center following a lengthy illness. He was born in Johnson City to Patricia Ann Smith Nunley and the late Pastor David Franklin Nunley on January 18, 1968. Jeffery attended the Happy Valley Church of Jesus Christ. He cared for his mother and loved going to church. He was preceded in death by his dad, Pastor David Nunley; his grandparents, William and Betty Nunley and Floyd and Faith Smith; an aunt, Wanda Jeanette Boone and an uncle, Elmer Wayne Nunley.
Those left to cherish his memory includes his mother, Patricia Ann Nunley; a sister, Lisa Nunley; a niece, Anna Nunley, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A Celebration of Life Service for Jeffery will be conducted at 7:00 PM Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Happy Valley Church of Jesus Christ, 2733 Elizabethton Highway with Pastor Donny Reagan officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until the service hour. In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions please be made to help with the funeral expenses.
We will be following the CDC Guidelines and asking everyone attending to please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
