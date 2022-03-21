UNICOI - Jeff E. Brummitt, age 59, Unicoi, Limestone Cove Community, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at his residence while he was surrounded by his family. Jeff is a son of the late Bill Brummitt and Wanda Simerly Brummett. He was a lifelong resident of Unicoi.
Jeff was of the Baptist Faith, and he enjoyed listening to church services on his radio. He loved collecting Hot Wheels, fishing, smoking cigars, eating BBQ, watching NASCAR, flea markets and animals. Jeff liked to travel to the beach, Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge with his family. His favorite stores to shop in were Bass Pro Shop and Cabela’s. Jeff liked to watch Moonshiners and BBQ shows on T.V. He loved playing and cutting up with his grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Martha Ruth McKinney and sister-in-law, Shelly Brummett.
Jeff leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving and devoted wife of forty-two years, Reva McKinney Brummitt; his daughter, Karen Erickson (Bruce), Hampton; granddaughters: Cydeny Erickson and Breanna “Breezy” Erickson; four brothers: Billy Joe Brummett (Kathy), Shevlin MN, Jimmy Brummett, Brian Brummett, both of Unicoi and Bobby Brummett, Knoxville; one sister, Teresa Lane, Johnson City; father-in-law, John L. McKinney, Hampton; brother-in-law, Rick McKinney (Paula), Unicoi; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 Noon until 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022, in the Unicoi Funeral Home Chapel. A graveside service will follow in the Cornett-Tolley Family Cemetery with Pastor Mike Watts officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
