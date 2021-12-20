2nd Timothy 4-7
I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.
ELIZABETHTON - Jeannie Michelle Pierce, 52, Elizabethton, went home to be with her Lord and Saviour Sunday, December 19, 2021 in the Johnson City Medical Center. She was born January 29, 1969 in Carter County to the late J.M. & Shelby Campbell. She was a graduate of Unaka High School where she played Basketball and softball. She then went on to Milligan College to play basketball. Jeannie was a referee for many years, as basketball was her passion. She was a member of Moores Chapel Free Will Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother: Terry Campbell, niece, Elaina Dillard and nephew: Kane Childress.
Survivors include her husband; Steve Pierce, One Daughter: Bredgitte Chavez & husband Christian. Four Step-Children: Steven Pierce II & wife Tamara, Brittany Newton, Kortney Pierce and Ashley Pierce. A Granddaughter: Bailee Chavez, A Granddaughter on the way: Amelia Michelle Chavez. Her Step-Grandchildren: Jordan Pierce, Aaliyah Pierce, Peyton Pierce and Greyson Pierce Witt. One Brother: Donnie Campbell & Wife Teresa. Her brothers & sisters-in-law: Mike & Mary Pierce and Denise Rouse. Her special family and friends: Misty McCracken, Sonya Wilson, Becky Revis and Thelma Pearce, also many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to the staff of 2600 Wing, Johnson City Medical Center and for the prayers and acts of kindness shown to the family during her illness. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Pierce family.